Remembering the eerie Ghost Parking Lot of Hamden, Connecticut

Popkin

This awesome Ghost Parking Lot in Hamden, CT has been demolished since 2003, and I regret not having seen it in person. In 1978 the Hamden Plaza shopping center had its parking lot and 20 parked junker cars buried underneath asphalt as an art installation. The cars were buried at different depths, and open to the public to climb and play on. I love how apocalyptic it looks. Alas, after decades of wear and tear, the Ghost Parking Lot was torn down.