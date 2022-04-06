Surrender to the trippiness of "A Cold Freezin' Night" by The Books

The Books are an American-Dutch duo who make experimental music like an audio collage. I've always loved how they incorporate many obscure samples of sounds and speech into their songs. You may have heard of them after coming across one of their most popular music videos, "A Cold Freezin' Night".

If you haven't seen this video, buckle up. It's a montage of total madness and couldn't fit the song more perfectly. If this song makes you feel like you're having a scary LSD trip, do not fret. They have many songs that are more mellow than this, too, such as Smells Like Content.