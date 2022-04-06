Watch comedian "speed dial" 17 spot-on impressions in 45 seconds

Carla Sinclair

Impressionist Mary Elizabeth Kelly doesn't even need to spit out a full sentence anymore to perfectly mimic a celebrity — all she does is utter their name, like an incantation, and simultaneously she morphs into said personality. "At this point I feel like I have these particular impressions on speed dial," she says on her YouTube page, and she ain't kidding.