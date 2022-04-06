A charming parrot jams with his guitar-strumming human, belting out a blues tune with perfect pitch. This is just one of many videos showing off the bird's entertaining musical and ad lib skills on his TikTok page, ticoandtheman.
Watch: Parrot has incredible singing voice while jamming with his human
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- charming musicians
- Delightful Creatures
- parrots
Video: Man booby-trapped his truck with a flash-bang grenade and… it worked
A Metairie, Louisiana man was frustrated with thieves breaking into his truck so he booby-trapped the vehicle with a flash-bang grenade. While the fellow still had to contend with a broken window (at the very least), we presume he was at least a little satisfied with the outcome as seen in the video above. From… READ THE REST
Middle school principal tells girls not to report sexual assault if they show their shoulders or wear certain kinds of clothes
Students at a school board meeting said De Morrow-Perry, the principal of Huntington East Middle School in West Virginia, held an assembly for the girls and told them the school would "do nothing" if a student was sexually assaulted while wearing certain clothing items or for showing a shoulder. From The Herald-Dispatch: "They called us… READ THE REST
Watch comedian "speed dial" 17 spot-on impressions in 45 seconds
Impressionist Mary Elizabeth Kelly doesn't even need to spit out a full sentence anymore to perfectly mimic a celebrity — all she does is utter their name, like an incantation, and simultaneously she morphs into said personality. "At this point I feel like I have these particular impressions on speed dial," she says on her… READ THE REST
Stay safe in the wild and during emergencies with this 6-in-1 Firebiner and Wombat Whistle
Wherever you go, it's always important to feel safe and protect yourself and your loved ones during emergencies. With the Firebiner + Wombat Whistle by Outdoor Element, you'll be more than prepared to act and call for help with confidence, all for just $19.94. Whether you're an adventure seeker or just want to be prepared for any and all situations,… READ THE REST
Add some pizazz to your home bar with this Mason jar cocktail shaker set
After having spent more time at home than you ever did in your life over the last couple of years, you might've learned to perfect a fancy drink or two. But now that you can invite all your buddies over to show off your fancy mixology skills, even if that means pouring them a big glass… READ THE REST
Here's how you can organize your browser for ultimate productivity
Do you ever log onto your computer at the beginning of your workday and realize you have no idea where to start? There are just so many tasks to keep track of each and every day! And it's not just that. While working online is a massive improvement over the analog days (who actually misses… READ THE REST