Watch: Parrot has incredible singing voice while jamming with his human

Carla Sinclair

A charming parrot jams with his guitar-strumming human, belting out a blues tune with perfect pitch. This is just one of many videos showing off the bird's entertaining musical and ad lib skills on his TikTok page, ticoandtheman.

@ticoandtheman

Keep Your Wings To Yourself

♬ original sound – Ticoandtheman