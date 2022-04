Here's a too-short teaser trailer for Pistol, Danny Boyle's upcoming miniseries about The Sex Pistols. It'll start streaming on Hulu on May 31.

Johnny Rotten doesn't have high hopes for the series. In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Rotten/Lydon said, "They kept the whole operation a complete secret behind my back. That includes Universal Records, Disney corporation, FX TV channel, the bad management that the other members of the band have, and the band members themselves."