Windows 95 launch event, with Bill Gates and Jay Leno, posted online

Blue OS Museum claims this complete tape of the Windows 95 launch event is the first time it's been put online. It's fully of remarkable moments, some I'm sure I've never seen, and all the classic hits (the classic Windows 1 Ballmer ad at 4m20s) in lovely high def.

Dreams come true: the holy grail of Microsoft launch events finally made available for viewing pleasure after nearly 27 years. This launch event stars Jay Leno as he explores Windows 95 and the campus while making remarkably corny and dated celebrity jokes, so it's an unexpected relief to hear Bill Gates talk when he isn't around.

Leno is magnificently uncomfortable and cringey throughought: "You know, Bill, I have been making use of the long file names!"