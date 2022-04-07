Best digital tools, a tip for taming anger, rock hard repair tape and more

Once a week, I send out a newsletter that gives you 6 brief personal recommendations of cool stuff. It's called Recomendo, and it has 53.7K subscribers. I write it with my friends Claudia Dawson and Kevin Kelly. You can subscribe here.

We just published our 300th issue. Here it is:

Best digital tools

Without wasting a single second of your time, this fast-paced video by Ali Abdaall describes the best productivity apps and tools available today. Here is the highly-evolved toolset that he uses to get a lot of things done very efficiently. Well researched, well presented. — KK

A tip for taming anger

I remember reading somewhere that customer service desks often times have a mirror mounted behind them so that customers can keep their cool when complaining. I thought of that when I read this quote from Thich Nhat Hanh from Taming the Tiger Within: Meditations on Transforming Difficult Emotions:

Whenever anger comes up, take out a mirror and look at yourself. When you are angry, you are not very beautiful, you are not presentable. Hundreds of muscles on your face become very tense. Your face looks like a bomb ready to explode.

I don't really pull out a mirror, but when I begin to feel my face get tense I immediately remind myself to relax jaw and muscles and it helps to temper the hot emotions. — CD

Rock hard repair tap

The plastic strap on my Oculus Quest headset snapped, and I used Repair Wrap to fix it. It's a roll of tape that comes sealed in a foil pouch. When you're ready to use it, open the pouch and dip the tape in water. Then wrap it around the thing you want to repair. It cures in 10 minutes to form a rock-hard bond. — MF

Multi-port Hub

In my experience, you can't have too many usb ports at your desktop. I have an Anker 13-port USB hub mounted on my desk. I can charge several devices at once but most of the ports are for data comms with the many peripherals I have connected to my PC, such as headset, mic, label printer, wacom tablets, CD player, etc. I already have all 13 slots filled and next time would go for a 16 port hub. — KK

How black and white is your thinking?

This 5-minute test asks 15 questions to measure your empathy, open-mindedness, flexibility and intellectual curiosity and visualizes your thinking using floating color blob. Your personality-color blob starts off as white but as you progress through the questions, you see it add and subtract colors and change in brightness and dullness. The test is called "Thinking in colour" and that's exactly what it inspires me to do. — CD

Intro to AI art

I started playing around with AI-generated art this week, using this guide from the Unlimited Dream Co. I'm blown away by what the software produces from a text prompt. Here's a "plastic space deity" and an "alien astronaut helmet" I asked the AI to create for me. Be sure to check the Unlimited Dream Co.'s art, too. It's incredible. — MF