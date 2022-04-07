Big Bird can highly offend Ted Cruz, but call his Republican colleagues pedophiles? That's just "silly"

When Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, Ted Cruz was outraged, calling it "offensive" and an "insult" to anyone who wasn't Black. When Cruz ran against Beto O'Rourke for the Texas Senate seat in 2018, Cruz was outraged in his ad campaign because O'Rourke has used the word "fuck." And Big Bird reminding kids to get their Covid shots? Well that outrageous stunt was propaganda!

But accuse three of his own Republican colleagues — Mitt Romeny, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski — of being "pro-pedophiles," as Qnut Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene just did (simply because the senators supported Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson), and Cruz just laughs it off. "I think that's silly."