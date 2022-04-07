CEO of Trump Media goes on Fox to declare: "Twitter is kind of a ghost town … Our interactions are already beating Twitter."

This morning, Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes went on Fox Business to brag about how well his boss's Twitter killer, Truth Social, is doing. When the Fox Business host asked him "What is your reaction to Elon Musk taking a 9% stake in one of your competitors, certainly, Twitter?" Here's what Nunes had to say:

Well, you know, I think it's very interesting because the goal that President Trump has, and what I have in our team here at Truth Social, is to open the Internet back up so that the American people can get their voice back. So it's clear that Twitter is kind of a ghost town. They desperately need Elon Musk to be there. So, you know, it's probably something that Elon wants to do. I think he probably believes in free speech, like we do. But at the same time, you know, there's not very much activity over at Twitter right now, especially when you compare it to sites like ours, where we're just in our beginning stages as we continue to test and bring people on day by day. Our interactions are already beating Twitter. And so Elon is going to have a lot of work to do there…