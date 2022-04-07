Experience the joy of channel surfing across the decades in this fun website

On this website, you can experience the feeling of flipping through the channels on a TV of a different era. There are televisions from the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s and 2000s. Each television must be operated as it would have been during its era. When watching a 60's TV, you have to turn knobs, and when watching a 90's TV, you have to press buttons. Watching The Partridge Family on the 1970s TV was fun.