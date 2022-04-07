Once a year or so I replace our dishtowels with a new set. I usually get this 24-pack of 15 x 25 inch cotton towels. They're durable, absorb water well, and stand up to repeated washings. The old ones will become cleaning and shop rags.
Great deal on 24-pack of large cotton dish towels
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
Best digital tools, a tip for taming anger, rock hard repair tape and more
Once a week, I send out a newsletter that gives you 6 brief personal recommendations of cool stuff. It's called Recomendo, and it has 53.7K subscribers. I write it with my friends Claudia Dawson and Kevin Kelly. You can subscribe here. We just published our 300th issue. Here it is: Best digital toolsWithout wasting a single… READ THE REST
Stanley 2-quart thermos on sale
I've had one of these Stanley thermoses for at least 10 years. I've used it a lot and it still looks new, thanks to its durable finish. It's heavy, but that's the price to pay for keeping liquids hot or cool. Its wide mouth makes it easy to get ice cubes into the thermos. It's… READ THE REST
Meat chopper is good for tofu, too
Here's how we cook tofu at my house: Freeze a block of firm or extra firm tofu until it's rock hard. Let it defrost for a few days in the refrigerator. Gently squeeze the water out of the block of tofu like a sponge. This gives the tofu a chewy, meatlike texture. Heat up a… READ THE REST
Have your meat and eat it too with 10% off this wireless meat thermometer set
Got meat? Yeah, we've all been ready for the moment we can throw that rack of ribs on the BBQ and head to the backyard to take a dip. And since this winter has felt frustratingly long, virtually nothing can stop you from enjoying warm weather activities… except dried-out meat when you're just trying to enjoy… READ THE REST
Having trouble hitting the hay? This organic CBD spray might help, and it's 25% off
Over-the-counter and prescription sleeping pills can be hard on your body and simply delay an existing problem with your sleep or overall health. The short-term boost is just not worth it. Alternatively, cannabidiol (CBD) might offer the same benefits without drawbacks. This may include mental clarity, help with stress and anxiety, and enhanced long-term sleep. One way you… READ THE REST
Stay safe in the wild and during emergencies with this 6-in-1 Firebiner and Wombat Whistle
Wherever you go, it's always important to feel safe and protect yourself and your loved ones during emergencies. With the Firebiner + Wombat Whistle by Outdoor Element, you'll be more than prepared to act and call for help with confidence, all for just $19.94. Whether you're an adventure seeker or just want to be prepared for any and all situations,… READ THE REST