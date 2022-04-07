Most 5-year-old kids are just starting to write the letters of the alphabet. But a boy named Sebastian, who has autism and hyperlexia, shows us in the @litttle.einstein TikTok video below how he's not only able to write his ABCs, but can accurately draw them in many different fonts — from Bookman Old Style to Californian to Century Gothic. According to Newsweek, when he's not fonting up sidewalks with chalk, he's spelling words backwards, reciting the periodic table of elements by heart, and learning the Armenian alphabet.
Incredible 5-year-old demonstrates how he perfectly writes in more than a dozen fonts (video)
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- prodigies
Disney park pianist plays blisteringly fast
This pianist at a Disney part rips through songs at ultra-high speed, seemingly without effort. READ THE REST
Boy, 11, earns quantum physics degree in 18 months, wants to make people immortal
Laurent Simons, 11, earned a bachelor's degree with distinction from the University of Antwerp in 18 months of study. His major was quantum physics. Now Simons, who is half Belgian and half Dutch, is planning for his doctorate that will take him to several different countries including Israel, a hub of biotechnology. He says that… READ THE REST
Boy genius will graduate college at age 9
Laurent Simons is pursuing a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TUE) in the Netherlands. He's 9 years old. After graduation, he intends to earn a PhD in electrical engineering along with a medical degree. His longterm goal is to develop artificial organs for transplant. From CNN: While Laurent comes… READ THE REST
Have your meat and eat it too with 10% off this wireless meat thermometer set
Got meat? Yeah, we've all been ready for the moment we can throw that rack of ribs on the BBQ and head to the backyard to take a dip. And since this winter has felt frustratingly long, virtually nothing can stop you from enjoying warm weather activities… except dried-out meat when you're just trying to enjoy… READ THE REST
Having trouble hitting the hay? This organic CBD spray might help, and it's 25% off
Over-the-counter and prescription sleeping pills can be hard on your body and simply delay an existing problem with your sleep or overall health. The short-term boost is just not worth it. Alternatively, cannabidiol (CBD) might offer the same benefits without drawbacks. This may include mental clarity, help with stress and anxiety, and enhanced long-term sleep. One way you… READ THE REST
Stay safe in the wild and during emergencies with this 6-in-1 Firebiner and Wombat Whistle
Wherever you go, it's always important to feel safe and protect yourself and your loved ones during emergencies. With the Firebiner + Wombat Whistle by Outdoor Element, you'll be more than prepared to act and call for help with confidence, all for just $19.94. Whether you're an adventure seeker or just want to be prepared for any and all situations,… READ THE REST