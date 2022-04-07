Incredible 5-year-old demonstrates how he perfectly writes in more than a dozen fonts (video)

Most 5-year-old kids are just starting to write the letters of the alphabet. But a boy named Sebastian, who has autism and hyperlexia, shows us in the @litttle.einstein TikTok video below how he's not only able to write his ABCs, but can accurately draw them in many different fonts — from Bookman Old Style to Californian to Century Gothic. According to Newsweek, when he's not fonting up sidewalks with chalk, he's spelling words backwards, reciting the periodic table of elements by heart, and learning the Armenian alphabet.