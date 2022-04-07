It's about time! New "Russian Doll" trailer shows what's in store for us later this month

After three long years, Netflix's Russian Doll season 2 has arrived, and it looks like a wild ride. This time around, protagonist Nadia (played by Natasha Lyonne, who also worked as the series' showrunner and executive producer) isn't stuck on the same repetitive day, as she was in season 1, but instead is trapped as a "time prisoner" in New York City's subway system after unwittingly stepping aboard a time-traveling train. Set to launch April 20th, here's their new trailer to whet our appetites.
