Sen. Josh Hawley doesn't know if a woman who had her uterus removed is still a woman

To Marjorie Taylor Greene, a woman is "Adam's rib." To Madison Cawthorn, a woman is an "earthen vessel" lacking a "tallywhacker." Yesterday Sen. Josh Hawley joined his fellow fascist symps by offering a definition of his own. "Someone who has a uterus is a woman," he told a HuffPost reporter. "It doesn't seem that complicated to me."

But when the reporter asked Hawley if a woman who had her uterus surgically removed was still a woman, it became complicated for the Ivy league educated seditionist.

"Yeah. Well, I don't know, would they?" he said. He then racked his treasonous little brain for other lady parts he could offer up instead: vagina!

"I mean, a woman has a vagina, right?" he said. Gee, no one told Josh his job was gonna be this hard. His handlers promised all he had to do was hate poor people and minorities, do nothing to stop school shootings, and say worshipful things about Trump. No one told him he'd have to get into all this yucky biology stuff.

As Monica Hesse said in The Washington Post: "Please note that by Hawley's new definition he would be forced to accept trans women, post-gender affirming surgery, as women too."