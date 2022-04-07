Watch this TV channel switch from black and white to color broadcasting in 1967

On April 14, 1967, Iowa's Channel 2 TV station switched from black and white to color broadcasting. This was 13 years after the first national color broadcast—the Tournament of Roses Parade. Fortunately, the technology was backwards compatible—in 1964, just a few years before the Channel 2 switch, only 3.1 percent of households in the US with TV had a color model.

News anchor Bob Bruner reporting live in color:

"I feel doubly honored to have been chosen to be the first one involved in our big change because there are so many much more colorful characters around here than this reporter," he said.