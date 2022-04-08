Real Fake Licenced Games is my new favorite Twitter account. Welcome to the mundane grind of media licensing, a catalogue of tie-in video game concepts so blandly unpleasant that it seems like a glitch in the simulation.
Archive of bland and unpleasant video game tie-ins
