Doorbell video records woman saving her kids from two vicious dogs with seconds to spare

In this scary-as-hell scene captured by a Ring doorbell camera, we see a woman walk out of her front door with two young girls. As she gets close to the sidewalk, she spots something off-camera that makes her visibly startled. She screams something unintelligible. One of the girls runs back into the house. The woman grabs her other kids and runs into the house with her. A couple of seconds later, we see why she responded with such alarm: two large barking dogs sprint up to the house. They probably would have torn all three people to shreds.

