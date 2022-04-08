When you grind coffee beans, you want to use a burr grinder, not a blade grinder. Burr grinders break the beans into uniformly sized chunks, unlike blade grinders, which slice the beans into pieces of widely varying size. I've had my Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for over 10 years and it's still working like a champ.
My Capresso Infinity Conical Burr coffee grinder is still going strong after 10 years
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
Great deal on 24-pack of large cotton dish towels
Once a year or so I replace our dishtowels with a new set. I usually get this 24-pack of 15 x 25 inch cotton towels. They're durable, absorb water well, and stand up to repeated washings. The old ones will become cleaning and shop rags. READ THE REST
Best digital tools, a tip for taming anger, rock hard repair tape and more
Once a week, I send out a newsletter that gives you 6 brief personal recommendations of cool stuff. It's called Recomendo, and it has 53.7K subscribers. I write it with my friends Claudia Dawson and Kevin Kelly. You can subscribe here. We just published our 300th issue. Here it is: Best digital toolsWithout wasting a single… READ THE REST
Stanley 2-quart thermos on sale
I've had one of these Stanley thermoses for at least 10 years. I've used it a lot and it still looks new, thanks to its durable finish. It's heavy, but that's the price to pay for keeping liquids hot or cool. Its wide mouth makes it easy to get ice cubes into the thermos. It's… READ THE REST
Protect yourself from roadside disasters with this handy warning device
Driving can be intimidating once you know just how dangerous it can be. And while the act of driving itself could be hazardous, you may still be in danger even if you pull off to the side of the road. This makes the prospect of a roadside emergency all the scarier, but it doesn't have to be! Fortunately,… READ THE REST
This top-rated six-course bundle can get you closer to becoming a cyber security pro
From hackers to competitors, there are many reasons why protecting a business in cyberspace is incredibly important. That's why the demand for online security experts is so high, as most companies store invaluable data, important tax information, funds, and more in the digital space. And if you're looking to become a cyber security expert, understanding the… READ THE REST
Have your meat and eat it too with 10% off this wireless meat thermometer set
Got meat? Yeah, we've all been ready for the moment we can throw that rack of ribs on the BBQ and head to the backyard to take a dip. And since this winter has felt frustratingly long, virtually nothing can stop you from enjoying warm weather activities… except dried-out meat when you're just trying to enjoy… READ THE REST