Raccoon steals camera

In this footage, the footage goes for a walk—taken on its way by a sticky-fingered raccoon.
BONUS: Raccoon steals phone:
Nils Frahm shoes off his palm mute pedal, a piano hack invented by Otto Sammy which allows the performer to half-mute the strings to create a truly odd and striking tone. Jump to 1:25 to hear the magic happen. In November 2020 I got the chance to install the first prototype of the Palm Mute… READ THE REST
Volunteer Video is a group of Ukrainian animators. They are responsible for this animated short, called Souls. It shows ghostly white images of everyday citizens riding bikes, driving the highway, cradling children, going to church, before being blown away on the wind. The official Ukrainian Instagram account posted it and added: "Those who are alive… READ THE REST
Thousands of people were gathered in and around a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine when it was attacked with a rocket Friday. At least 39 are dead, report local officials, with at least 80 injured. Kramatorsk is a staging point for refugees fleeing the east of the country, which is under heavy Russian attack after… READ THE REST
