Watch (and hear) a prototype foot-operated "palm mute" device for piano

Nils Frahm shoes off his palm mute pedal, a piano hack invented by Otto Sammy which allows the performer to half-mute the strings to create a truly odd and striking tone. Jump to 1:25 to hear the magic happen.

In November 2020 I got the chance to install the first prototype of the Palm Mute Pedal in Nils Frahms studio, Saal 3, in Berlin. After setting it up, playing with it, and geeking around, I asked Nils, if I could make a short video of him using the pedal. He agreed and surprised me with this beautiful demonstration of the Palm Mute Pedal in the first take. Video is shot on a phone, but the audio is from the studio