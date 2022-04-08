It's hard to believe these kinds of "attractions" are legal. We see two girls strapped into an amusement park "slingshot" ride in this video. After they shoot into the air with terrifying speed, the video switches to a camera mounted in the ride chair so we can see their faces. They are both passed out, and their heads flop around as the chair bounces up and down. One of the girls wakes up and starts screaming. When she sees her unconscious friend, she slaps her until she wakes up. Then she screams for a few seconds and passes out again. What fun!
Watch this insane amusement park "slingshot" ride make two teenage girls pass out
Help save Oregon's Enchanted Forest
Enchanted Forest, one of the last family-owned non-corporate amusement parks in the US, needs your help after the pandemic and wildfires ruined their 2020 season. As James Norman shows in happier days above, it's a delightful forest adventure beloved for 50 years by families, recreational psychedelic users, and especially recreational psychedelic-using families. Via Atlas Obscura:… READ THE REST
A glimpse of Super Nintendo World opening in February
Super Nintendo World is slated to open at Universal Studios Japan on February 4, 2021. The centerpiece of the $578 million endeavor is an augmented reality Mario Kart ride inside of Bowser's Castle. With a little modification, the AR headset design could make for a great souvenir face shield to help protect you against the… READ THE REST
Accidental massive wave in amusement park 'tsunami pool' injures dozens
In Longjing, China, more than 40 people were reportedly injured at the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park when an electronics failure at their "tsunami pool" generated unexpectedly massive waves. READ THE REST
