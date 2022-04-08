Welcome to Brazil's Indigenous gaming scene

Araní is a game in development in Brazil featuring an indigenous hero, who sets out to save the Sun Tribe from a mysterious threat—and a sign of the country's growing indigenous gaming and game development scene, writes Wired's Gabrieal Leão.

Walela Soeikigh "Kin" Suruí, a 21-year-old medical student, come from the Suruí Pater people in Rondônia state. She says, "There is a lot of prejudice to this day, and it becomes heavier when it has to do with electronics, as many people think that by being Indigenous, we can't have mobiles, computers, or even gaming consoles. Hence, it is important to show that we can be where we want and do whatever we want without losing our culture and link to nature." Araní "is very relevant in order to feel represented, as few games have us as reference for characters," says Yotolé Terena, a 23-year-old Twitch streamer and undergrad student, who is a member of the Terena people of the state of Mato Grosso.