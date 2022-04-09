A town called Fucking was renamed Fugging in 2020

Fugging, formally named Fucking, is an Austrian village with a population of 106 in the municipality of Tarsdorf, located in the Innviertel region of western Upper Austria.

It's believed that the settlement was founded in the 6th century AD by a Bavarian nobleman named Focko. Before the town had its name changed in 2020, its road signs attracted many chuckling tourists who would steal the Fucking signs as souvenirs. This happened so often that the town had to alter the signs to make them harder to steal.