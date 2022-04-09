Bad things await those who confuse orange juice with paint thinner

Popkin
Image created with Conjure

In today's turbulent world, one of the many dangers lurking around the corner is the possibility that someone may confuse a glass of paint thinner with a straw in it for a glass of juice or lemonade. I thank god every day that someone made this PSA to warn about such a thing. That dark, murky orange liquid in the glass looks indistinguishable from lemonade. It's common to put straws inside a drinking glass full of paint thinner, too. Be careful out there, everyone.