Creakiness And Other Misdemeanours is a mind-bending trip by Nurse With Wound

Creakiness And Other Misdemeanours is a haunting album for all the mutants out there by the experimental noise band Nurse With Wound. The album contains five rare tracks from 1991-2005. Upon listening, you'll find yourself confronted by a cut-up of electronic noises, car horns, gibberish, circus-y tunes, and many other found samples. There is a Dada-esque spirit to this sonic collage. Listening to this entire album with headphones is a mind-bending trip.
