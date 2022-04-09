Hark the"creamy" keyboard clicks

Rob Beschizza

It should suffice to say that if you would like your own KBD67lite mkii with 60g POM-stem Krytox-lubed KTT Kang Whites, replica Cherry profile doubleshot ABD Botanicals, screwshank holee-modded stabs with silicone PCB gasket pads, PE foam, a Siless 50mil sound dampening mat and protective hardcase, you're looking at about $400 shipped. [via Reddit]