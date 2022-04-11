A woman who fears "gazpacho" has a researcher removed from a rally

Jason Weisberger
Marjorie Taylor Greene

MTG had an opposition researcher kicked out of what was billed as a "free & open to the public" rally.

Greene was joined at the rally by accused pedophile Matt Gaetz.

Crooks and Liars:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor (R-GA) interrupted an event with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Saturday to kick out an opposition researcher.

During a so-called "Kickoff Tour" event in Florida on Saturday, Greene sarcastically said that she was "honored" to have a "tracker" recording the event.

"He's paid to take videos of me, lie about me," Greene told the crowd. "It's a shame. You should get a better job where you don't have to follow me around."

As Greene spoke, a staffer asked the opposition researcher to leave the event.