After careful consideration of Samara Ginsberg's wonderful cello renditions of classic TV themes, I've decided to go with Airwolf. After all, it's what classical cellist Stringfellow Hawke would have wanted.
Airwolf for eight cellos
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- airwolf
- b-side
- music
Video: Man with ax destroys masked musician's drum kit in public park
Andy Torres, 36, was recording himself playing drums on Saturday at 7am at Todd Longshore Park in Santa Clarita, California when a man with an ax aggressively expressed his dissatisfaction. Perhaps the video will become the basis of a music video. Perhaps it already is. From CBS News: The 36-year-old musician had been learning how… READ THE REST
This new oral history of the song "Barbie Girl" is strangely fascinating
To mark the momentous 25th anniversary of Aqua's once-inescapable pop earworm "Barbie Girl," Rolling Stone spoke with the remaining members of Danish pop group about their unexpected one hit wonderdom. It's a surprisingly earnest interview; apparently they're still making music, even after two of them got married and divorced and now co-parent their kids from… READ THE REST
Watch (and hear) a prototype foot-operated "palm mute" device for piano
Nils Frahm shoes off his palm mute pedal, a piano hack invented by Otto Sammy which allows the performer to half-mute the strings to create a truly odd and striking tone. Jump to 1:25 to hear the magic happen. In November 2020 I got the chance to install the first prototype of the Palm Mute… READ THE REST
Experience The Benefits Of A Sauna From The Comfort Of Home With An Infrared Sauna Blanket￼
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If your stress levels are affecting your sleep, you're not alone. According to the American Psychological Association, more than three-quarters of adults report symptoms of stress including headaches, tiredness, or sleeping… READ THE REST
Keep your data safe and your location private with 85% off JellyVPN
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you ever tried to access your favorite Netflix show while traveling abroad? Then you'll know how frustrating it can be when you can't fall asleep to Bridgerton or Ozark in your hotel room when… READ THE REST
End your PDF file conversion frustration with $69 off PDF Converter Pro
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's nothing quite as frustrating as spending hours typing away on a project only to find out that you don't have the necessary equipment to turn it into a PDF. On… READ THE REST