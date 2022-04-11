Another dumb gun-totin' campaign ad came in handy for a Big Lyin' GOP lawmaker

Rep. Ron Hanks (R–CO), a Trump-fearing Republican who stood with the insurrectionists on January 6, later calling the rioters "outstanding people," beat out five other Republicans to win a spot on the Republican primary ballot for U.S. Senate. Sadly, the GOP voters in Colorado fell for his unimaginative campaign ad (video below), which featured the obligatory Big Lie propaganda and big boy rifle — props that every MAGA politician now hide behind (yawn). For an added treat, he blew up a "Dominion Voting Machine," which in reality looks like some kind of office printer or copy machine with a faux Dominion sticker slapped on.

Hanks, who will be running against Democrat Senator Michael Bennet, recently threatened Republican lawmaker Hugh McKean with violence, saying he would break his neck.

C'mon people of Colorado, you can do better than this.