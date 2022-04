After buying 9.2% of the company and accepting a seat on its board, Elon Musk declined it at the last moment. CEO Parag Agrawal:

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Imagine if your job was dealing with this guy!

Musk joining the board would have meant acting in the interests of the company, limiting his stake in it, and doing some work. But was that the point of all this? By skipping the board seat, Musk can keep shitposting about Twitter, buy more of it later, and not have to turn up to anything.