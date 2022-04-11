Putin allegedly plans to get revenge on the U.S. by helping Trump "win" in 2024

After more sanctions were placed on Russia last week by the United States for the invasion of Ukraine, Russia state TV says Vladimir Putin plans to retaliate against the U.S. by meddling in the next presidential elections. Again. After all, what better way to get revenge on the U.S. and democracy than "to again help our partner Trump to become president," as state TV host Evgeny Popov recently said, according to Yahoo!. And while they're at it, why not install Tulsi Gabbard as his running mate?

From Yahoo!

Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration's support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. …

The time is coming "to again help our partner Trump to become president," state TV host Evgeny Popov recently declared. On Thursday's edition of the state television show The Evening With Vladimir Soloviev, Putin's pet pundits offered an update on plans for 2024.

"We're trying to feel our way, figuring out the first steps. What can we do in 2023, 2024?," Russian "Americanist" Malek Dudakov, a political scientist specializing in the U.S., said. He suggested that Russia's interference in the upcoming elections is still in its early stages, and that more will be accomplished after the war is over …

Dmitry Drobnitsky, an omnipresent "Americanist" on Soloviev's show, suggested that Tulsi Gabbard should be invited along with Trump. Dudakov agreed: "Tulsi Gabbard would also be great. Maybe Trump will take her as his vice-president?" Gabbard has recently become a fixture of state television for her pro-Russian talking points, and has even been described as a "Russian agent" by the Kremlin's propaganda machine. …

Short of nuclear holocaust, it is now clear that Russia is focusing its efforts on distracting America from its foreign policy objectives by threatening to meddle in U.S. internal affairs. Speaking about the upcoming midterm elections on Soloviev's show last week, Konstantin Dolgov, the deputy chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy of Russia's Federation Council, predicted that "the results will apparently not be good for the Democrats," because of rising gas prices in the U.S. But the midterms, he emphasized, are "just a rehearsal. The main elections are further ahead and preparations for those are already underway."