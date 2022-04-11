Watch a clip of Queen and Axl Rose's tribute to Freddie Mercury

Some people like to do fantasy movie castings. And, yeah, I enjoy that too, but I also dig conjuring fictional music moments that could've been. Here's one that struck me the other day: Freddie Mercury and Eminem. Now, that may seem a little farfetched but let me elaborate. I theorize that Freddie Mercury would've done a duet with Eminem at the Grammys instead of Elton John if he had evaded his tragic death. I mean, come on, imagine Mercury belting out the hook to Stan. Elton's version is great and all, but I feel sad that I wasn't born in the corner of the multiverse where this happened.

In the interest of sharing another weird musical combination, here's a clip of Axl Rose performing Bohemian Rhapsody with Queen. The scene comes from April 20th, 1992 at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert for AIDS awareness. Even though the pairing of Rose and Queen seems as insane as the hazy memories of a fever dream, Axl actually does an impressive rendition of Mercury's lyrics.