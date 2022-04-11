Watch movie poster legend Drew Struzan draw Hellboy

"They don't make 'em like they used to" is a phrase I relate to entirely too much these days, and there are few places where the maxim is more applicable than the cinema. Look at the movie trailer guy, for example. I'm old enough to remember when almost every film trailer featured a plot synopsis by a narrator with a husky voice. Nowadays, movie trailers are a chaotic jumble of clips that reveal too many plot points, often scored by thundering horns and percussions. And since I'm already in complaint mode, what happened to the painted movie posters?

You'll appreciate the video linked above if you love those painted movie posters from yesteryear as much as I do. In the video, the artist behind some of the most classic movie posters, Drew Struzan, crafts a beautiful painting for Hellboy 2: The Golden Army. Even if you're not a Hellboy fan, Struzan's work will tickle fans' nostalgia for films from the 80s and 90s.