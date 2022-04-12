Britain's Prime Minister fined for breaking his own Covid lockdown law

Boris Johnson and his finance minister, Rishi Sunak, are among dozens of UK officials and apparatchiks issued fines by police for attending Covid lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street. While the rest of the country faced legal penalties for even small gatherings, the nation's leaders enjoyed wine, snacks and cameraderie in the halls of power.

A No 10 spokesperson said: "The prime minister and chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do."

Anger over the events themselves but also Johnson's blatant lies in the House of Commons: "What I can tell the right honorable and learned gentleman is that all guidance was followed completely in No 10", he told them.