Good price on 100 nitrile gloves

Mark Frauenfelder

I use nitrile gloves for any kind of messy work – gluing PVC pipe, wiping up cat barf, fixing greasy garage door mechanisms. Lately, I've been doodling with a Sharpie on things, like the vase above, and I don't want the ink to smear so I wear them while I doodle. I appreciate having a never-ending supply, so I just bought another box.