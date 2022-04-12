A group of four men in England left the British Motor Museum in style, riding in a black convertible with the two backseat passengers eschewing seatbelts to sit on top of the car. But as the vehicle accelerated forward, one of the gentlemen did a perfect backwards slide across the trunk, and then topped it off with a backwards flip before face-planting into the road. Fortunately he was "absolutely fine" according to the person who shot the video.
It looks fun sitting on top of a convertible car — until you face-plant into the street (video)
