It's not a surprise that musicians Laurie Anderson and Lou Reed had an adorable dog named Lolabelle who was a talented pianist. Lolabelle looks like she's having so much fun playing the piano with her little paws in this video released by DogRelations NYC, who taught her to play the piano during the end of her life in 2009 after she had been diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

Rest in peace, dear Lolabelle!