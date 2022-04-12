Ohio school board bans children's book for its highly offensive rainbow and unicorn images

An Ohio school district just banned the children's book It's Okay to Be a Unicorn after deciding that, well, unicorns and rainbows are just not age-appropriate for children. And neither is the theme of the book, which encourages kids to be themselves.

In fact, the colorful picture book — about a cute unicorn pretending to be a horse to fit in — is so highly offensive to district officials in the Buckeye Valley School District, near Columbus, that a principal told author Jason Tharp he would no longer be able to read the forbidden book at a scheduled event, according to HuffPost, and teachers were told to strip the school walls of any student artwork related to said indecent book.

From HuffPost: