Someone recreated Weezer's Blue Album using only melodicas

This is oddly pleasant.
Creator Billy Cobb is a YouTuber who also made a great pair of Weezer knockoff albums called Zerwee, and even did a full-length cover album of Weezer's aborted sci-fi rock opera Songs From the Black Hole.
This is oddly pleasant.
Creator Billy Cobb is a YouTuber who also made a great pair of Weezer knockoff albums called Zerwee, and even did a full-length cover album of Weezer's aborted sci-fi rock opera Songs From the Black Hole.
Alex Melton has been consistently kicking ass with his YouTube channel of covers songs — mostly either doing popular songs (like Journey) in the style of Blink-182, or doing pop-punk and hip-hop songs as country tunes. He's got a wheelhouse, and god damn, he nails it every time. I don't know if his newly released… READ THE REST
I was absolutely devastated to wake up Saturday morning and learn of the death of musician Taylor Hawkins at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters were a formative band in my youth, and Hawkins' passion, energy, and romance with Dave Grohl has always inspired me — both as a musician, and as a human.… READ THE REST
Far Out Magazine has a great list of ten Clash/Joe Strummer cover tracks. I don't like to engage in horse racing art so I wouldn't call this "The Ten Best Covers," and this wouldn't be my personal ranking of these tracks, but they are all wonderful to hear. See the rest here. [H/t Jayme McLellan]… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While it feels like it was Christmas just yesterday, we're entering into the throws of spring, which means Mother's Day is right around the corner. But instead of racking your brain… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Some people have a green thumb. They basically touch some soil, and spirals of greenery burst out, eager to thrive. But for many of us, getting anything to grow is a… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If your stress levels are affecting your sleep, you're not alone. According to the American Psychological Association, more than three-quarters of adults report symptoms of stress including headaches, tiredness, or sleeping… READ THE REST