There is a term for anger provoked by difficult-to-open packaging: Wrap Rage

Have you ever experienced heightened anger and frustration from the inability to open certain packaging? You are not alone. The common name for this condition is wrap rage, which can occur from over-packaging, under-packaging, and improper packaging. This condition has sent people into a spiral of madness and even to the hospital.

Wrap rage symptoms vary from cries of profanity to accidental injury.

Over 6,000 reports of wrap rage-related injury are reported each year, so get yourself some proper package-cutting tools and try to remain calm.