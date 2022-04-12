Tiny Santa Cruz del Islote, 2 hours off the coast of Colombia, is four times as dense as Manhattan. "Despite the circumstances, the community makes the most of their limited surface area, packing in a school, two shops, and one restaurant," says Great Big Story.
This island is the size of two soccer fields with a population of more than 1,200
