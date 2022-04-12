Watch Jack White's slide guitar "Star-Spangled Banner" at Detroit Tigers opening day game

Detroit native and baseball fan Jack White slid into home with a killer slide guitar performance of the Star-Spangled Banner at the Detroit Tigers' opening day game on Friday. The Tigers won and we all have Jack to thank for that.
Play ball!
