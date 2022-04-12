Johnny Rotten called out Jimmy Savile decades before he was exposed

As the veneer of show business continues to erode thanks to a seemingly endless procession of convictions and accusations levied at celebrities young and old, one must wonder if there are any heroes left. Long before Hollywood began to burn, Britain faced a similar scandal thanks to one of their most celebrated television presenters: Jimmy Savile.

If you're not familiar with Savile's crimes, I'll give you an abridged version that doesn't scar my soul while writing it. Savile sexually assaulted minors for decades while using his fame and position with the BBC to cover his sins. With Netflix recently recounting Savile's atrocious list of stomach-churning crimes through their new documentary, there's seemingly one question on everyone's mind. How did he get away with this for so long?

In the video above, Johnny Rotten sits down with Piers Morgan to talk about how the BBC banned him for speaking out against Savile in the 70s.