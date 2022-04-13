This stop motion animation is full of creepy eye candy. It features someone wearing a demonic-looking Mr. Noseybonk mask and some uncanny dolls creeping around a hallway together. There is no dialogue in the film, only the song "Waltzinblack" by The Stranglers. My favorite doll in the video is the little girl whose head rotates around the inside of her hooded jacket, exposing a different face each time it turns. I used to have one of those as a kid, and I wish I still had it.
A doll-filled stop motion animation featuring the one and only Mr. Noseybonk
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- stop-motion animations
- the stranglers
This animation combines drawing and live-action in an incredible way
Fantoche is an experimental animation by the artist BLU. The short features animated paintings superimposed over a live-action space, bringing the empty room to life. I love the way that the characters in this short interact with the walls and floor of the space they're painted on, like when one of the creatures eats a… READ THE REST
Spooky music video for the song "Are We Still Married" directed by The Quay Brothers
The Quay Brothers, identical twins known for their incredible stop-motion animation, directed this eerie music video for "Are We Still Married" by His Name is Alive. The Quay Brothers were born in 1947 and have made tons of surreal short films since the 70s. Their art has an uncanny style that combines live-action and animation… READ THE REST
If you're into maggot people made of clay who live in a decaying old house, then watching this stop-motion film will be time well-spent
The Man in the Lower-Left Hand Corner of the Photograph is a stop-motion film by Robert Morgan. The short came out in 1993 and has a run time of 13 minutes. Both live and clay maggots are used in the film. It's about a lonely old man in a gloomy house who looks at an… READ THE REST
Matt's Flights can help you travel like you've always wanted to and at a fair price
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that most people have the itch to use their vacation time to do exactly that, go on vacation. Unfortunately, prohibitively expensive flights can make great travel seem… READ THE REST
This UFO-shaped pipe is out of this world — plus it's almost 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've been smoking for a while now, it might've been a long time since a pipe has really made an impression on you. But suppose you could use a newer,… READ THE REST
Create over 70 unique shapes with the Shashibo shapeshifting box
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking for something to stimulate your mind, body, and senses at an affordable price, then look no further than the Shashibo shapeshifting box. The Shashibo Magnetic Puzzle Box by Ineedmeone is a patented Product Toy… READ THE REST