A doll-filled stop motion animation featuring the one and only Mr. Noseybonk

This stop motion animation is full of creepy eye candy. It features someone wearing a demonic-looking Mr. Noseybonk mask and some uncanny dolls creeping around a hallway together. There is no dialogue in the film, only the song "Waltzinblack" by The Stranglers. My favorite doll in the video is the little girl whose head rotates around the inside of her hooded jacket, exposing a different face each time it turns. I used to have one of those as a kid, and I wish I still had it.