Anyone can now carry a concealed handgun in Georgia without a license or background check

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill on Tuesday that allows anyone to carry a loaded, concealed handgun in public. No background check needed. No license needed.

Other states that have loosened handgun laws have seen violent crime shoot up 13 to 15% within 10 years, according to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research. And only 44% of Republicans in Georgia support such a law (with opposition from 70% of all voters in the state), according to CBS. But these facts don't faze Kemp, who is appealing to the far-right MTG-MAGA folk of the GOP.

"[This bill] makes sure that law-abiding Georgians, including our daughters and your family too, can protect themselves without having to have permission from your state government," Kemp said Tuesday.

From CBS: