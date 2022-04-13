Check out the late, great Gilbert Gottfried as Mr. Mxyzptlk

2022 has already claimed two of the most beloved stand-up comics, Bob Saget and Gilbert Gottfried. As with Saget, most Millennial kids weren't aware of the raunchy nature of Gottfried's comedy due to his legendary career in children's films throughout the 90s. Listening to Saget and Gottfried curse in my teens felt like a glitch in the matrix—and I couldn't get enough of it.

Since the news of Gottfried's death broke yesterday, I've seen reminiscences about our first exposure to Gottfried via Iago in Disney's Aladdin franchise. And while Iago was my first taste of Gottfried's iconic voice, it's not the role that I most associate with him.

In the clip above, I present my favorite Gilbert Gottfried role: Mr. Mxyzptlk. Gottfried's rendition of the character wasn't only my introduction to what would become one of my top three favorite Superman antagonists, but the voice I hear in my head whenever I read the fifth-dimensional imp's exploits in the comics.