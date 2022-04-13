Learn how to become an Oracle Primavera guru for $15

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Many of us want to understand software, how it functions, how to use it, and all of the features involved. But unfortunately, it can seem almost impossible to learn new software. Even just trying to figure out where to start with a new program can make you feel a bit unintelligent.

Fortunately, the Complete Oracle Primavera P6 Software Training Bundle offers everyone an opportunity to learn a very commonly used and exciting software easily and comprehensively.

The bundle comes with two courses and over 27 lessons to help you become a master of Oracle Primavera. For example, with Oracle Primavera P6: Your First Lesson!, users have access to two lectures and one hour of training, and they'll be able to learn to create work break down structures, create and assign project baselines, update and maintain project schedules, as well as many other helpful tools.

In the second part of the bundle, The Complete Primavera P6 Software Training: For Beginners, users can expect to enjoy 25 lectures and one hour of content where they will learn all the basic features of Oracle Primavera P6. They can learn to create and assign resources, update and maintain schedules, and import and export projects.



The whole bundle is taught by Basharat Bhatti, who holds a Master's degree in Strategic Project Management and has more than 16 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies, so it's no surprise the bundle boasts almost 5 stars across the board. Oracle Primavera P6 also has super high reviews amongst users, with one reviewer noting its efficiency, "I have been using and implementing Oracle Primavera P6 for the last 10 Years. So I can say this is best tool to manage and update schedule." Another reviewer goes as far as to say that Oracle Primavera P6 is the best in its class available, sharing, "It is hard to beat P6 as a project management tool for planning, scheduling, and overall management of a project."



The Complete Oracle Primavera P6 Software Training Bundle is available right now for just $15, marked down 96% from its original price of $400.

Prices subject to change.