MAGA supporter leaks that Fauci, the Clintons, and the Obamas are currently interned at Gitmo

One of Trump's very fine stable geniuses disclosed some hot insider information to The Good Liars: Anthony Fauci is being held in Gitmo.

"I can't even believe he made it this far," she said, clutching a MAGA cap talisman, "The guy's gone. He's in Gitmo."

The interviewer asked her who else was in Gitmo, and she said, "You've got Hollywood, you've got politicians, you've got elites. The Clintons are there. The Obamas are there, you know. It goes on and on."

Gitmo seems to be this woman's version of the cornfield in the "It's a Good Life" episode of The Twilight Zone, where a magical boy was able to wish people he didn't like into a cornfield on the outskirts of town.