Man who claims he became a marshal after President Trump enacted martial law arrested for trying to steal car, say police

Police say one of Trump's very fine stable geniuses was arrested for attempting to steal a car from an Audi dealership in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to KTUL, Randy Cantwell went into the dealership and sat in the car. An employee told Cantwell the car wasn't ready for a test drive. Cantwell told the employee that he was a federal marshal and was taking the car. Employees blocked the car until police arrived.

From the Tulsa Police Department:

When Cantwell realized he could not leave with the Audi, he started walking away from the lot. Officers arrived and spoke with Randy Cantwell. Cantwell provided a driver's license, but no ID verifying that he was a Federal Marshal. Cantwell told Officers that he became a Marshal after former President Trump enacted martial law. Randy Cantwell was arrested for False Impersonation of Law Enforcement. This is an arrest, not a conviction.

Cantwell's expression in his booking photo suggests that he is thinking, "huh?"