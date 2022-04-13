Testing to find the best circular saws

On the latest Project Farm video, Todd tests out battery-powered circular saws. The brands tested were FLEX, Milwaukee, Bosch, Makita, DeWalt, Kobalt, WORX, Ryobi One+ HP, Craftsman, and Ridgid. The saws were tested for cutting speed, max torque, blade speed, saw vibration, the responsiveness of the electronics, blade brake (blade stopping speed), RPM, weight, and more.

So, which ones performed best? Well, maybe not surprising the Flex (at $300) and the Milwaukee (at $275). But, the Craftsman (at only $70) also performed surprisingly well.



Image: Screengrab